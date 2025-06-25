Previous
6-24-25 Ain't Nobody Sneakin' Up on Us by richyoung
81 / 365

6-24-25 Ain't Nobody Sneakin' Up on Us

I was just about to give up today when these three brown-headed cowbirds perched on the same branch, looking three different directions. There was safety in numbers and looking out for each other as night approached.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact