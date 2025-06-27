Mama, Please Drop Something While You&#039;re Cooking

Sign up
84 / 365
Mama, Please Drop Something While You're Cooking
Maisie hoping my wife will accidentally drop something on the floor while she's cooking dinner.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
84
photos
4
followers
5
following
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G990U2
Taken
27th June 2025 4:54pm
Privacy
Public
