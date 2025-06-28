Previous
Just Here for Lunch by richyoung
85 / 365

My wife and I visited a friend today, and I was lucky enough to catch pictures of several birds eating from her feeders. This male house finch was my favorite.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
