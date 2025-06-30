Previous
Mr. Snuffleupagus Hiding in the Foxgloves by richyoung
87 / 365

Mr. Snuffleupagus Hiding in the Foxgloves

This tree stump was near one I posted a few days ago. I took pictures of this one at the time, too, but I went back to take more pictures today. I thought this one turned out better than the ones from a few days ago.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact