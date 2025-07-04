Previous
Summer Street Decorations by richyoung
Summer Street Decorations

These light pole decorations/flowers have been up since a little before Flag Day and still appropriate for 4th of July.
Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
