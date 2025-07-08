Sign up
95 / 365
Limelight Hydrangea Paniculata Ready to Plant
Making progress on the back yard. Just need to decide whether this is going in one of the large pots or in the ground before planting.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
0
0
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
