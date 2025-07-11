Previous
Something Wicked This Way Comes by richyoung
Something Wicked This Way Comes

I haven't figured out what my imagination wants this to be, but it looks scary and evil as an opponent.
Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
