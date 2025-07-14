Previous
Million Bells with Macro Filter by richyoung
101 / 365

Million Bells with Macro Filter

I decided to play around with a 10X macro filter today and took a picture of this tiny Million Bells flower in my wife's garden pot.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

