Tree Trunk Beast's Cousin

Back on April 7 & 15, I posted a couple of pictures of a tree stump I called Tree Trunk Beast. Yesterday on my walk I found it's "cousin," a tree stump/root ball with a similar head shape on the right end. Since I had decided to post a picture of the bird in a blue tree yesterday, I went back to take some pictures of it today. It's a good thing only my mind imagines them alive; otherwise, I'd never set foot in the woods again.