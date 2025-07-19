Previous
Crow on Vent by richyoung
106 / 365

Crow on Vent

When I took the dog out for a walk, there were 3 crows on our neighbor's house. By the time I went out to take the picture, on the one remained. Definitely not a murder of crows, although sometimes I know our neighbors would like to murder them.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
29% complete

Photo Details

