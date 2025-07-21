Previous
Steeplebush, Hardhack, or Rosy Meadowsweet
Steeplebush, Hardhack, or Rosy Meadowsweet

I hadn't noticed this pretty flower on previous walks in the woods near our house. Google image gave three different names. Why would anyone call this Hardhack? I much prefer the other two names.
