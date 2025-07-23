Angry Squirrel

This little squirrel was very angry with me tonight. It scurried up the tree and out on a branch to get to another tree across the path, chattering constantly at me. On the larger tree it was coming down on a side where I couldn't see it, so I moved in an effort to snap a picture; however, it moved back up the tree and onto the branch where I managed to get the picture just before it jumped across the trail again to the original tree and climbed quickly higher to make sure it was out of danger. It was scolding me the entire time. I don't think I've ever heard squirrels before, but I got an earful this evening.