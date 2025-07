Mt Rainier in Late July

I see Mt. Rainier almost every day when the clouds aren't hiding it. It's been visible a lot lately, not unusual for summer. However, I decided to go to my favorite nearby spot to take a picture of it today and was shocked to realize how much snow had melted. I know it happens, but somehos it took me by surprise today. Guess I haven't been paying close attention when I've looked at it this month.