112 / 365
After a Break
Although I've walked this same path almost every day, there's been no real activity for the last several days. Oh, there were cairns of 2 or 3 stones, but this one appeared today. S/He is back to balancing.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
