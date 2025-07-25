Previous
After a Break by richyoung
After a Break

Although I've walked this same path almost every day, there's been no real activity for the last several days. Oh, there were cairns of 2 or 3 stones, but this one appeared today. S/He is back to balancing.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

