Lenticular Cloud

I took my usual walk this evening, but I went through a different section of the woods than I normally do, taking pictures of tree stumps, flowers, etc. When I got home, Maisie wanted to go for a walk before I could upload pictures to the computer. While I was walking the dog, I saw these lenticular clouds. I've seen them over Mt. Rainier before, but never so many levels. Took this one with my cell phone. By the time I got the dog home and went back out with my DSLR, they weren't as bright or defined. Glad I got this one.