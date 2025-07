Birthday Fun

This energetic fun-loving boy turned 9 years old today. He's loves Rubik's cubes and added two more to his collection today. This one has an app that can show his time down to a 1,000th of a second. It took him slightly over 52 seconds to solve it. I told him if I tried, he'd undoubtedly be 10 before I was done. He wanted to solve this one while wearing his new shining app mask.