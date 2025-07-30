Previous
Sunset by richyoung
Sunset

I had been watching the sunset and taking a few pictures. I went back inside to get the dog for her last walk. When I took her out, the sunset was even more beautiful, so taking pictures had to be the priority. Good thing the dog wasn't desperate.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

