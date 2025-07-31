Previous
Black-eyed Susans by richyoung
118 / 365

Black-eyed Susans

The landscaper for our housing development must really love Black-eyed Susans. There's a huge cluster of them on almost every corner of every intersection. They are beautiful.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact