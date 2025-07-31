Sign up
Previous
118 / 365
Black-eyed Susans
The landscaper for our housing development must really love Black-eyed Susans. There's a huge cluster of them on almost every corner of every intersection. They are beautiful.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st July 2025 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
