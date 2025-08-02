Previous
Anne of Green Gables Preset by richyoung
Anne of Green Gables Preset

Went to see a community theater production of the musical Anne of Green Gables today. It was really good for evoking memories of playing Matthew Cuthbert in a different production back in 2014.
Rich Young

@richyoung
