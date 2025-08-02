Sign up
Previous
120 / 365
Anne of Green Gables Preset
Went to see a community theater production of the musical Anne of Green Gables today. It was really good for evoking memories of playing Matthew Cuthbert in a different production back in 2014.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
120
photos
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
