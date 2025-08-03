Previous
My Horoscope Said to Try a New Perspective Today by richyoung
My Horoscope Said to Try a New Perspective Today

When I took the dog for a walk this morning, I thought I heard some Canadian geese close by, something I hadn't heard for awhile, so I went to check it out. They never disappoint. They are absolute contortionists!
Rich Young

@richyoung
