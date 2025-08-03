Sign up
My Horoscope Said to Try a New Perspective Today
When I took the dog for a walk this morning, I thought I heard some Canadian geese close by, something I hadn't heard for awhile, so I went to check it out. They never disappoint. They are absolute contortionists!
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
View this month
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd August 2025 11:56am
