Previous
122 / 365
Red Maple Tree
What the heck happened here? According to Google image search, this tree shouldn't be red until fall. It's still summer! Pretty leaves though.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
0
0
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
122
photos
6
followers
7
following
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th August 2025 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
