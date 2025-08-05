Previous
Puck Ready to Pounce by richyoung
Puck Ready to Pounce

When I saw this little face as part of the tree stump, he didn't look ominous to me, just like he was ready to play a trick on someone. Seemed a perfect representation of Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
