123 / 365
Puck Ready to Pounce
When I saw this little face as part of the tree stump, he didn't look ominous to me, just like he was ready to play a trick on someone. Seemed a perfect representation of Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
