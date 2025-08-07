Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
Coleus
The most beautiful coleus was transplanted in a planter at the clubhouse entrance a few days ago. Might have to get some for our garden pots.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
0
0
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
125
photos
6
followers
7
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th August 2025 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
