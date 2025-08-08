Previous
Echinecea by richyoung
126 / 365

Echinecea

Saw a lot of these flowers on my walk today. The landscaper designer for the development likes echinecea as much as black-eyed susans. S/He ordered big bunches of them all along the main street.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact