Mt Rainier

Soon I'll have to go somewhere else to get unobstructed views of Mt. Rainier. The ones I've posted before have been from an undeveloped area of our housing development. When I went to my usual spot, there were huge mounds of dirt as the building company prepares to erect more houses. The ones in this picture have been here all the time I've been taking pictures, but I usually manage to zoom in and eliminate them. I won't be able to do that much longer. Luckily, there's narrower view near the clubhouse that I can use; it just won't get as much height or width.