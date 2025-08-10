Previous
Newly Baptized by richyoung
128 / 365

Newly Baptized

Our younger grandson was baptized in a creek at the end of his church's family camp today. So proud of him.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact