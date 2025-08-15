Previous
Rainy Rocks by richyoung
133 / 365

Rainy Rocks

It was a drizzly day here, so I went to a familiar location to take some quick pictures. After uploading to the computer, I played around with some color saturation.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
36% complete

