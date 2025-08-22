Previous
Shake It Out by richyoung
Shake It Out

Sometimes after preening, a duck just has to shake it out to get every feather back in place.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
