144 / 365
Showing Off on Her New Runway
The small retaining wall for the flower bed is complete, and it has become Maisie's new runway. Sometimes, instead of just walking back and forth while sniffing, she stops, as she did here, to give a whole body shake.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
