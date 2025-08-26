Previous
Showing Off on Her New Runway by richyoung
Showing Off on Her New Runway

The small retaining wall for the flower bed is complete, and it has become Maisie's new runway. Sometimes, instead of just walking back and forth while sniffing, she stops, as she did here, to give a whole body shake.
