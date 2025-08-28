Previous
Hey, Where Are You Guys Going? by richyoung
146 / 365

Hey, Where Are You Guys Going?

So much for ducks in a row.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Rich Young

When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
