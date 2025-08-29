Previous
Grandson's Soccer Game
Grandson's Soccer Game

Always fun to take pictures of one of my grandson's playing in a soccer game. He is very competitive and scored one of his team's goals in a tie game.
29th August 2025

Rich Young

