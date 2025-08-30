Previous
Butterfly Bush Explosion by richyoung
148 / 365

Butterfly Bush Explosion

My wife trimmed back the butterfly bush a few weeks back. Now it has exploded! Still waiting for some butterflies, but it's beautiful even without them.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact