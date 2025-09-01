Previous
9-1-25 Seth's Soccer Tournament Game #3

Our grandson's soccer team played their third game in the Labor Day Cup tournament today. They played valiantly but did not proceed to the finals. Going to see our other grandson play on Thursday.
Rich Young

