White Cinquefoil

This pretty petite flower caught my eye today. I don't know whether it's a new addition to the flowers near the sales office or just decided it was time to bloom. Looks like there are a lot more blossoms to come.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
