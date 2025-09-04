Sign up
153 / 365
Kesten's 1st Soccer Game This Season
Our younger grandson also plays soccer, and tonight was his first game this season. He's a scrappy player, running hard and getting in the thick of things. He's certainly not afraid to take chances.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
