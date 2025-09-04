Previous
Kesten's 1st Soccer Game This Season by richyoung
153 / 365

Kesten's 1st Soccer Game This Season

Our younger grandson also plays soccer, and tonight was his first game this season. He's a scrappy player, running hard and getting in the thick of things. He's certainly not afraid to take chances.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact