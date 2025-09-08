Previous
Layers of a Decomposing Tree Stump by richyoung
Layers of a Decomposing Tree Stump

I don't recall ever seeing this type of decaying tree stump before. It's almost like a portion of the ring has disintegrated, leaving several disconnected but upright layers.
Rich Young

@richyoung
