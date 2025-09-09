Previous
Wink Vs Side-eye by richyoung
Wink Vs Side-eye

Met these two trees on the trail One of them winked at me, but the other just gave me the side-eye. I'll try to win it over in a few days.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

