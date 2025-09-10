Previous
Interesting Shape & Texture by richyoung
159 / 365

Interesting Shape & Texture

Not quite sure what I "see" here yet. I see an "eye" and "a cheek jowl," but I'm not sure whether the projection on the left is supposed to be a beak or a part of the curved helmet that extends to the back. Shape and texture just intrigued me today.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact