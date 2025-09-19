Sign up
Previous
168 / 365
That's Close Enough
Thet's the closest I've gotten to the ducks at the pond. Most of the time they scurry off and swim out faster. I moved as slowly as I could and managed to get a little closer before this female mallard went into the water and placidly evaded me.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
0
0
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th September 2025 11:15am
