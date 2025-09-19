Previous
That's Close Enough by richyoung
That's Close Enough

Thet's the closest I've gotten to the ducks at the pond. Most of the time they scurry off and swim out faster. I moved as slowly as I could and managed to get a little closer before this female mallard went into the water and placidly evaded me.
19th September 2025

Rich Young

@richyoung
