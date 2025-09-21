Previous
9-21-25 I'm Almost Ready by richyoung
9-21-25 I'm Almost Ready

Saw a few beautiful rosebuds on a bush today. It should be fully open in a day or two.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

