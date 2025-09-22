Previous
Ready for My Closeup by richyoung
Ready for My Closeup

Yesterday, a rosebud. Today, blooming. What a difference a day makes!
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
