9-23-25 Mt Rainier from Lake Tipsoo by richyoung
9-23-25 Mt Rainier from Lake Tipsoo

Road trip! Got to see Mt. Rainier from Lake Tipsoo. Much different view than I normally have.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
