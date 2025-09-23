Sign up
9-23-25 Mt Rainier from Lake Tipsoo
Road trip! Got to see Mt. Rainier from Lake Tipsoo. Much different view than I normally have.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd September 2025 11:42am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
