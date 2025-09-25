Previous
9-25-25 Who's Laughing at Whom by richyoung
174 / 365

9-25-25 Who's Laughing at Whom

I visited the Peregrine Fund's World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise, ID, today. I took 100+ pictures, so it was hard to choose a favorite. I'll go with this one.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact