Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
175 / 365
Waiting for Their Favorites
Several weeks ago my wife mentioned a dog meme she had seen that said, "I have 2 humans. My favorite left me with the spare." Today my wife and her sister went somewhere without the dogs and me. They're waiting for their favorites to return.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
175
photos
6
followers
7
following
47% complete
View this month »
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
26th September 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
September 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close