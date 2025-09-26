Previous
Waiting for Their Favorites by richyoung
175 / 365

Waiting for Their Favorites

Several weeks ago my wife mentioned a dog meme she had seen that said, "I have 2 humans. My favorite left me with the spare." Today my wife and her sister went somewhere without the dogs and me. They're waiting for their favorites to return.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
47% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
September 27th, 2025  
