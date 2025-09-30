Previous
9-30-25 Learning from Mistake by richyoung
179 / 365

9-30-25 Learning from Mistake

I was trying to capture all 3 dahlias in one picture, knowing the background would be out of focus. Unfortunately, the tilted background is still discernible, and the result just looks terrible. Lesson learned. Won't do that again.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact