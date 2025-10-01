Previous
I'm Ready for My Closeup, Mr. Spare
I'm Ready for My Closeup, Mr. Spare

Maisie got groomed today. To paraphrase Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard, she said, "All right, Mr. Spare, I'm ready for my closeup."
