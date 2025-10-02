Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
181 / 365
10-2-25 You're Back!
I always love it when this little squirrel appears to chide me for my invasion of his/her territory. S/He keeps a close eye on me to make sure I'm not a threat. Good thing I'm only shooting him/her with my camera.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
181
photos
6
followers
7
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd October 2025 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close