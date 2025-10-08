Previous
Comfy in the Sunlight by richyoung
187 / 365

Comfy in the Sunlight

Caught this early morning picture of Maisie, lying on the couch with her head resting on the arm and soaking up the sun.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
51% complete

Photo Details

