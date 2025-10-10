Previous
10-10-25 It's Fall by richyoung
189 / 365

10-10-25 It's Fall

It IS Fall, but since this is a red maple, I'm not sure Fall is the reason for the color. Still, it's pretty against the green leaves in the background. Is it Christmas yet?
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact