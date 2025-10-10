Sign up
Previous
189 / 365
10-10-25 It's Fall
It IS Fall, but since this is a red maple, I'm not sure Fall is the reason for the color. Still, it's pretty against the green leaves in the background. Is it Christmas yet?
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
189
photos
6
followers
7
following
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th October 2025 3:19pm
