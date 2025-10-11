Previous
Power of Three by richyoung
190 / 365

Power of Three

Since 3 rocks seems to be the stacker's limit at the moment, I decided to include more of the formation's surroundings.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact